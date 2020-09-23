Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
55772903_thumbnail

Mets Fall As Rays Clinch 1st AL East Title In 10 Years

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 6m

The loss guaranteed the Mets (25-31) will finish with a sub-.500 record for the ninth time in the last 12 seasons.

Tweets