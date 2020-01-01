Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55772952_thumbnail

The Tamps Bay Rays are 2020 AL East Champions after beating the New York Mets, 8-5

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 4m

The Tampa Bay Rays locked up the American League East crown with their 8-5 win over the New York Mets. Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena hit home runs to help the Rays get past the Mets.

Tweets