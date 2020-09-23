Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55773033_thumbnail

“Oof”

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

lmao are you serious? pic.twitter.com/EV1hC9bUbe — ً (@VaIverdeSZN) September 24, 2020 Trade him. While you still can. LGM.

Tweets