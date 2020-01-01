New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Rays 8, Mets 5 (9/23/20)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5m
The Mets started Michael Wacha Wednesday night. In a related story, the Mets lost Wednesday night, 8-5. In the past we could lay the blame of who the day’s starting pitcher was squarely at the feet…
