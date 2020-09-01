Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Remembering Mets History (1969) The Amazing Mets Clinch the NL Eastern Title

Wednesday September 24th, 1969 : At 9:06 PM on this historic night, the Amazing Mets clinched their first NL Eastern divisional title....

