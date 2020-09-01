Do Not Sell My Personal Information

It’s official: Yankees lose AL East division title to the Rays - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 47s

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their third American League East division title in franchise history on Wednesday with an 8-5 win over the New York Mets.

