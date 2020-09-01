New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Sandy Alderson Will Be Mets Team President
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Steve Cohen will hire Sandy Alderson to be the Team President of the Mets once he is approved by the owners. Heyman also reports will head both baseball and
Tweets
-
Steve Cohen hiring Sandy Alderson as Mets team president if sale approved https://t.co/yd04zEOl34TV / Radio Network
-
Mets news: If he is approved by MLB, Steve Cohen will hire Sandy Alderson as team president to oversee “all Mets baseball and business operations,” Cohen says in a statement. Alderson would report to Cohen, who will be chairman/CEO.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Alderson to be Mets president if sale approved https://t.co/0AapIrr6C6 #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Good morning from Buffalo. Here's my column on the #Yankees' embarrassing loss last night and officially being eliminated from the AL East: https://t.co/8d5HlWS1Iw #BlueJays #Rays #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way." - steve cohen LET'S. GO.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets needed a win, and they got a loss instead. https://t.co/N5dhil4QgjBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets