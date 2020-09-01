New York Mets
Sale of SNY to Mets’ Steve Cohen is on hold ... for now - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is buying the New York Mets in a deal which puts the value of the franchise at more than $2.4 billion.
Steve Cohen hiring Sandy Alderson as Mets team president if sale approved https://t.co/yd04zEOl34TV / Radio Network
Mets news: If he is approved by MLB, Steve Cohen will hire Sandy Alderson as team president to oversee “all Mets baseball and business operations,” Cohen says in a statement. Alderson would report to Cohen, who will be chairman/CEO.Beat Writer / Columnist
Alderson to be Mets president if sale approved https://t.co/0AapIrr6C6 #MetsTV / Radio Network
Good morning from Buffalo. Here's my column on the #Yankees' embarrassing loss last night and officially being eliminated from the AL East: https://t.co/8d5HlWS1Iw #BlueJays #Rays #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
"sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way." - steve cohen LET'S. GO.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets needed a win, and they got a loss instead. https://t.co/N5dhil4QgjBlogger / Podcaster
