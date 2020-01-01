Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
55779323_thumbnail

Alderson to be Mets president if sale approved

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Sandy Alderson, who served as general manager of the Mets from 2010 to 2018, will return as president if the sale of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen is approved.

Tweets