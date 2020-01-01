New York Mets
Alderson to be Mets president if sale approved
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m
Sandy Alderson, who served as general manager of the Mets from 2010 to 2018, will return as president if the sale of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen is approved.
"sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way." - steve cohen LET'S. GO.Blogger / Podcaster
