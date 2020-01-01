New York Mets
New Mets owner Steve Cohen to hire former GM Sandy Alderson as president if sale approved
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson will be returning to the fold as president if the sale of the team to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is approved.
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land https://t.co/AAyYpmGtEvTV / Radio Network
Yes@timbhealey In your opinion is Sandy’s hiring a good thing?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarkVanHook3: @OmarMinayaFan Lennon is saying that Alderson is basically filling the Jeff Wilpon role. Can you have possibly envisioned a better ending for this movie than "Sandy Alderson taking Jeff Wilpon's job"? I need to pinch myself.Blogger / Podcaster
At the start of the original Sandy Anderson era with the Mets, Paul DePodesta labeled it “Moneyball with Money.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Should clarity that as more of a title thing. Based on what Alderson’s oversight would be, his job description now becomes more like Jeff Wilpon’s involvement in day-to-day operations. But Jeff was listed as the chief operating officer. https://t.co/YI7aGsly7VBlogger / Podcaster
