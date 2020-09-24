New York Mets
Steve Cohen will name Sandy Alderson as Team President of the (loser) Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Steve Cohen will be Chairman and CEO of the (loser) Mets, and plans to name Sandy Alderson as the President. This is good. Sandy is calm and smart and has ACTUAL BASEBALL EXPERIENCE. Good hire. Not much else to day. Good hire. Sandy, please fire...
Tweets
-
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land https://t.co/AAyYpmGtEvTV / Radio Network
-
Yes@timbhealey In your opinion is Sandy’s hiring a good thing?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarkVanHook3: @OmarMinayaFan Lennon is saying that Alderson is basically filling the Jeff Wilpon role. Can you have possibly envisioned a better ending for this movie than "Sandy Alderson taking Jeff Wilpon's job"? I need to pinch myself.Blogger / Podcaster
-
At the start of the original Sandy Anderson era with the Mets, Paul DePodesta labeled it “Moneyball with Money.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Should clarity that as more of a title thing. Based on what Alderson’s oversight would be, his job description now becomes more like Jeff Wilpon’s involvement in day-to-day operations. But Jeff was listed as the chief operating officer. https://t.co/YI7aGsly7VBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 1969, the @Mets clinched their first postseason berth by winning the National League East title in a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at home. Gary Gentry pitched a 4-hit shutout, & Donn Clendenon hit two home runs & drove in 4 runs. @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
