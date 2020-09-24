Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Steve Cohen will name Sandy Alderson as Team President of the (loser) Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Steve Cohen will be Chairman and CEO of the (loser) Mets, and plans to name Sandy Alderson as the President. This is good.  Sandy is calm and smart and has ACTUAL BASEBALL EXPERIENCE.  Good hire. Not much else to day.  Good hire. Sandy, please fire...

