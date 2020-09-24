New York Mets
New York Mets to hire Sandy Alderson as president of baseball operations
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3m
Steve Cohen has made his first big hire as the new owner of the New York Mets. Sandy Alderson will take over as the team's top executive.
