Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets to hire Sandy Alderson to run baseball operations, prospective owner Steve Cohen says - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Sep 24, 2020 at 10:51 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 1m

Once Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets is approved, he is expected to anoint Alderson as the baseball czar

Tweets