New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sloth Bear > Polar Bear Mets Game Notes for losers like the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

New York fell to the Rays, 8-5, last night…With the loss, the Mets have secured a losing season…BECAUSE THEY ARE LOSERS. The Mets are 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race…Tonight, the team hits the road for the final time this season, a four game...

