Michael Conforto Done For Season
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 31m
The Mets have placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the injured list with hamstring tightness and recalled infielder Luis Guillorme, Anthony …
#Mets at #Nationals, (D.Peterson vs P.Corbin) 6:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/iUQE2CvE9G #getreadyMisc
The Mets are hanging on by a thread as they face the recently-eliminated Nationals tonight https://t.co/1Jg8pDvJotBlogger / Podcaster
We call the Cubs and the Cleveland AL’s and we pry Theo and Francona and reunite them. Give the Cubs Pete Alonso for free if that’s what gets this done. The Cleveland AL’s will probably take cash.@metspolice Rojas did the best he could being thrust into a crazy situation. How quickly people tend to forget the Beltran fiasco. Itll be fun to see who they interview. Stevie wants to win and win now. The talents a few players away from being a great team if pitchers stay healthy/returnBlogger / Podcaster
Conforto's season over as Mets place OF on IL https://t.co/7XdfBCpeae #MetsTV / Radio Network
The Mets would be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention tonight if both of the following happen: 1. They lose 2. The Marlins or Giants win (They can't be eliminated if they win.)Beat Writer / Columnist
People fail to realize, A-Rod & JLo wanted to keep Jeff Wilpon on their staff. Does baseball need more diversity in the ownership box? 1000%. But let's not make it out to seem like A-Rod/JLo were going to be amazing owners..@arod and @Jlo owning the @Mets is exactly what baseball needs to make it fun and exciting again. I played varsity and miss the game being what it used to be. @MLB has mistreated them and it’s a shame to see https://t.co/lNOyz6CDHUBlogger / Podcaster
