Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
55792058_thumbnail

Mets lose Conforto for remainder of season

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 11m

The New York Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the injured list with hamstring tightness on Thursday, the team announced, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.The move means Conforto's season is over.He was hitting .322/.412/.515 with nine...

Tweets