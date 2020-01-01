Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Hamstring tightness ends Conforto's season

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto's 2020 season is over, after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring tightness. Infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled to take his place. In his sixth season with the Mets, Conforto hit a career-hig

