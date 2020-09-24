Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Michael Conforto’s season over after rightfielder lands on injured list with hamstring tightness - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3s

Michael Conforto’s 2020 season ended Thursday after the rightfielder went on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring tightness.

