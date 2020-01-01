Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55799033_thumbnail

Peterson makes strongest case yet for '21

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

Heading into this season, there were no guarantees that David Peterson would throw a single pitch for the Mets. The team spent its winter investing in starting pitching depth and felt good about its rotation. Peterson, the team’s top upper-Minors...

Tweets