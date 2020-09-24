Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Famous Comedian Jerry Seinfeld criticized Gary Cohen

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 35s

Gary, you are the best. But, it is not technically correct with 2 outs and 2 strikes in the 9th to say, “The Nats are down to their final strike.” Because a base hit gives them at least 2 more strikes. It would be accurate to say, “The Mets NEED...

