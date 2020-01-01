Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Robinson Chirinos homers, drives in three runs in Mets 3-2 win over Nationals

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 30s

The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 thanks to a spectacular individual effort from Robinson Chirinos. The Mets catcher hit a home run and drove in three total runs in the win. The Mets now hold a 4-3 series advantage this season...

