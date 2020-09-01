New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees' playoff scenarios spelled out | How they can host Wild Card Series ... or drop to No. 8 seed - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
The New York Yankees probably are going to be on the road for next week’s Wild Card Series, but they still could play their way into hosting the best-of-the series or dropping all the way to the No. 8 seed.
Tweets
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Friday's SAVAGES IN THE BOX is up now. Red question mark ornament AGAIN?!?!! Baseball A Game 3 starter hint Face with cold sweat Why to worry -- and why not to. https://t.co/TuQl7wR0HN SUBSCRIBE to CARLIN wherever you get your podcasts.TV / Radio Personality
-
The back page: Sandy Alderson is in line for a Mets second chance https://t.co/477z1jwUMVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto's 'unbelievable' Mets season is over https://t.co/lYEjp0gXN0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Miami gets its 29th win. The Mets need to win out and see the Marlins get swept by the Yankees to catch them.Marlins win 4-2, avoid being swept in four-game series by #Braves.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets