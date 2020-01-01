New York Mets
Peterson Outstanding in Last Start of 2020
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
9/24/20: David Peterson saved his best for last, the rookie pitched seven innings allowing just one run and striking out four as he led the Mets to victory o...
