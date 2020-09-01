New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jerry Seinfeld helps Mets announcer Gary Cohen be the master of his domain - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
Comedian Jerry Seinfield is a long-time New York Mets fan and had some advice for the guys in the broadcast booth for Thursday's 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals.
Tweets
-
Big league dreams became reality this season for @_David_Peterson and @andresgimenez. 🧡💙Official Team Account
-
And this is why I spent a large chunk of my college days at Angelo’s on Main Street (fabulous pizza), Dragon’s Gate (mediocre Chinese food), and the Union Rathskeller (big pitchers). Lots of time at WQMC and Newsbeat. Mixed in, of course, with the occasional class.@HowieRose As a CUNY Prof AND Grad AND Dept Chair, far be it from me to deny that, Howie. But if Jer is right on part 1, he must be wrong on part 2. If Mets throw 3rd strike & it gets by the catcher, hitter taking first base, then the Mets now need 3 more strikes, not 1. @JerrySeinfeldTV / Radio Personality
-
Hey, the Mets are still fightin'. 📝 @jordancohn2 https://t.co/NEddoSQ4kATV / Radio Network
-
Friday's SAVAGES IN THE BOX is up now. Red question mark ornament AGAIN?!?!! Baseball A Game 3 starter hint Face with cold sweat Why to worry -- and why not to. https://t.co/TuQl7wR0HN SUBSCRIBE to CARLIN wherever you get your podcasts.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @PRINCE_OF_NY: Here’s what people need to understand about Sandy Alderson and his previous run as #Mets GM and this pending run as team president: Under the Wilpons, he was the equivalent of a bankruptcy trustee whose hiring was a precondition to them keeping the team post-Madoff. #MLB (1)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Most extra-base hits by a #Mets player within the club’s first 57 games of a season: Pete Alonso: 32 (2019) DOMINIC SMITH: 32 (2020) Edgardo Alfonzo: 31 (2000) @Mets @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets