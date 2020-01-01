And this is why I spent a large chunk of my college days at Angelo’s on Main Street (fabulous pizza), Dragon’s Gate (mediocre Chinese food), and the Union Rathskeller (big pitchers). Lots of time at WQMC and Newsbeat. Mixed in, of course, with the occasional class.

The Giants and Mets Professor HowieRose As a CUNY Prof AND Grad AND Dept Chair, far be it from me to deny that, Howie. But if Jer is right on part 1, he must be wrong on part 2. If Mets throw 3rd strike & it gets by the catcher, hitter taking first base, then the Mets now need 3 more strikes, not 1. @ JerrySeinfeld