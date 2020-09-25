New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Billy Owens should be the New York Mets’ next GM
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 17s
Billy Owens should replace Brodie Van Wagenen. His resume speaks for itself, and his connection to Sandy Alderson is a major plus
Tweets
-
The Mets feature three hitters who rank in the top-20 in batting AVG in the majors (Smith, Conforto & McNeil) & a 4th who would if they qualified (Cano). The Mets have never finished a season with three or more players in the top ten in the league in batting. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I'm very proud of those two guys...they both show as leaders here on this team despite being young guys" Luis Rojas on how happy he is seeing Michael Conforto and Dom Smith succeed this seasonTV / Radio Network
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup Nimmo CF McNeil RF J.D. Davis DH D. Smith LF Canó 2B Alonso 1B Giménez SS Guillorme 3B Ramos C Porcello RHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
“He’s thrown the ball really well, I think,” Luis Rojas said of Rick PorcelloBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey Andy Puppet, what that, you say David Peterson who let the team in wins will get a look at the 2021 Starting Rotation for a team that needs pitching? Thanks Andy Puppet.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Sounds like the end of the Kingsport as an affiliate for the Mets. https://t.co/QxXPwt4FTCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets