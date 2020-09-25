Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
55819787_thumbnail

9/25/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets (26-31) have kept their faint playoff hopes alive for another night. A 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals (23-34) last night helps but the Mets need to keep winning to have any…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 10m
    The Mets feature three hitters who rank in the top-20 in batting AVG in the majors (Smith, Conforto & McNeil) & a 4th who would if they qualified (Cano). The Mets have never finished a season with three or more players in the top ten in the league in batting. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 10m
    "I'm very proud of those two guys...they both show as leaders here on this team despite being young guys" Luis Rojas on how happy he is seeing Michael Conforto and Dom Smith succeed this season
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 10m
    Tonight’s #Mets lineup Nimmo CF McNeil RF J.D. Davis DH D. Smith LF Canó 2B Alonso 1B Giménez SS Guillorme 3B Ramos C Porcello RHP #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 11m
    “He’s thrown the ball really well, I think,” Luis Rojas said of Rick Porcello
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 13m
    Hey Andy Puppet, what that, you say David Peterson who let the team in wins will get a look at the 2021 Starting Rotation for a team that needs pitching? Thanks Andy Puppet.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 19m
    RT @mikemayerMMO: Sounds like the end of the Kingsport as an affiliate for the Mets. https://t.co/QxXPwt4FTC
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets