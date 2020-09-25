Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets-Nationals game postponed; seven-inning doubleheader set for Saturday | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com Updated September 25, 2020 5:58 PM Newsday 11m

The Mets' game against the Washington Nationals on Friday night has been postponed due to inclement weather in Washington. The game will be rescheduled for Saturday as part of a seven-inning doublehea

