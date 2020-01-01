New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Plans for deGrom's final start after rainout
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
Rather than endure what might have been a lengthy delay, the Mets and Nationals postponed their Friday night game in Washington shortly before first pitch. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Nationals Park beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET....
Tweets
-
1998 Phish. that is all.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
oh my..Nate Pearson. 101mph ⛽️ https://t.co/DRuXxRwTPfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
From earlier today, on Dom Smith's evolution into one of the league's best hitters and what it means moving forward: https://t.co/fFLnvwN16ZAlso, how Dom Smith put disappointment behind him and grew into one of the Mets' best players -- and those who helped along the way: https://t.co/ImVZKsFnYa https://t.co/RSem9WTLBrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @lindseyadler: Aaron Boone was complimentary of Sandy Alcantara’s primary pitch: “That guy’s got a good **** sinker,” he said. Then he added that "those pitches are not **** strikes."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
poor Chris MazzaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Since the Mets are not playing tonight, they can only be eliminated if two of those three things happen below. (Mets are already guaranteed to finish behind CIN and one of STL/MIL, since those latter two are playing this weekend.)One more loss will eliminate the Mets from postseason contention. Even with a win tonight, they can be eliminated if two of the following three happen: 1. Phillies beat Rays 2. Marlins beat Yankees 3. Giants sweep doubleheader from PadresBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets