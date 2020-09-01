Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Doug Sisk: 1986 World Champion Mets Relief Pitcher (1982-1987)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

Douglas Randall Sisk was born September 26, 1957 at Renton Washington. Sisk grew up a Mets fan, saying he could tell everyone in Washingt...

