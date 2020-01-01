Please please please stop giving BVW credit for the deGrom extension. Extending the consensus best pitcher in baseball at a hometown discount is something literally anyone would do.

Good: Extending Jacob deGrom Not as good: Signing Jed Lowrie Evaluating Brodie Van Wagenen's three best and worst moves as Mets GM