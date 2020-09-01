Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53781548_thumbnail

MLB’s Rob Manfred ‘hopeful’ owners will approve Mets sale to Steve Cohen - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen needs approval from 23 of MLB's 29 owners to complete his purchase of the New York Mets.

Tweets