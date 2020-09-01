Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55913451_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Don’t expect 16 teams in the playoffs next season - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Major League Baseball expanded the playoffs to include 16 teams for the coronavirus-shortened 60-game season in 2020.

Tweets