Wild Card Game Thread: Four American League Games Get Us Started
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
The 2020 expanded playoffs kick off on Tuesday with all eight of the American League qualifiers in action. Games get started at 2:08 ET p.m. with the Twins hosting the Astros and finishes up at 7:
Tweets
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2018, the Captain played his final major league game. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @AnthonyDiComo @SNYtv @HowieRose #Mets #LGM https://t.co/381tDrTut9Blogger / Podcaster
@AmazinAvenue Springer?Blogger / Podcaster
Watching the playoffs to observe all of these Future Mets™ in actionBlogger / Podcaster
Since 2016, here's the bottom four teams in DRS (defensive runs saved): Phillies: -153 Orioles: -198 Tigers: -216 #Mets: -242Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Gurriel one-year extension with Astros is for $7 million guaranteed, source tells The Athletic. Club option for 2021 is for $8 million. If Astros decline option, Gurriel will receive $500K buyout. Included in guarantee.Blogger / Podcaster
