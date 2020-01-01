New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kingsport Franchise Officially Leaves Mets Organization
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 2m
The Appalachian League is leaving affiliated baseball and taking the Kingsport franchise with it.The contraction of Minor League Baseball, the likes of which have not been seen in decades, is
Tweets
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2018, the Captain played his final major league game. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @AnthonyDiComo @SNYtv @HowieRose #Mets #LGM https://t.co/381tDrTut9Blogger / Podcaster
-
@AmazinAvenue Springer?Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
Watching the playoffs to observe all of these Future Mets™ in actionBlogger / Podcaster
-
Since 2016, here's the bottom four teams in DRS (defensive runs saved): Phillies: -153 Orioles: -198 Tigers: -216 #Mets: -242Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Gurriel one-year extension with Astros is for $7 million guaranteed, source tells The Athletic. Club option for 2021 is for $8 million. If Astros decline option, Gurriel will receive $500K buyout. Included in guarantee.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets