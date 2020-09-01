New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Playoffs 2020: Picks, predictions for Cincinnati Reds vs, Atlanta Braves | NL Wild Card Series - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series. The Braves are led by manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Reds are led by manager David Bell and Cy Young contender Trevor Bauer.
Tweets
-
Honestly If I were moderating Debate #2 I would start by asking each person to say something positive about the other. If they don't I end the debate. I have no idea who won this debate tonight but I know America lost.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I was covering baseball this evening, but from what I can gather, the Cleveland Indians had a better night than the United States.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good news, Mets fans! @PetitePhD is back. Twitter took away her platform for about a week because she expressed legitimate concerns about a pitcher who is beloved by mainstream media for being “outspoken.” It was total bullshit.Hey folks. I’m back. ICYMI: I made a thread of tweets about a certain pitcher that got some attention. The tweets got reported (I have my strong suspicions about who reported them) and my account was suspended for a week. (1/7) https://t.co/CX7IbxvG61Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bingbongdinger: @STR0 appreciate u bro. because of you I have learned that height doesn't measure heart. I used to think it did but you changed my perspective and now I even meditate 🙏🙏🙏 #HDMH #meditation #riseandgrindPlayer
-
Minors
-
my friends summarizing my last relationshipBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets