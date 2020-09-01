Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55926277_thumbnail

MLB Playoffs 2020: Picks, predictions for Cincinnati Reds vs, Atlanta Braves | NL Wild Card Series - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series. The Braves are led by manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Reds are led by manager David Bell and Cy Young contender Trevor Bauer.

Tweets