New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike's Met of the Month, September 2020: Edwin Diaz
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
The 2020 season is over for the New York Mets and it’s time to hand out our final piece of hardware for the regular season. That is our Met of the Month award for September, which featured a …
Tweets
-
Honestly If I were moderating Debate #2 I would start by asking each person to say something positive about the other. If they don't I end the debate. I have no idea who won this debate tonight but I know America lost.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I was covering baseball this evening, but from what I can gather, the Cleveland Indians had a better night than the United States.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good news, Mets fans! @PetitePhD is back. Twitter took away her platform for about a week because she expressed legitimate concerns about a pitcher who is beloved by mainstream media for being “outspoken.” It was total bullshit.Hey folks. I’m back. ICYMI: I made a thread of tweets about a certain pitcher that got some attention. The tweets got reported (I have my strong suspicions about who reported them) and my account was suspended for a week. (1/7) https://t.co/CX7IbxvG61Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bingbongdinger: @STR0 appreciate u bro. because of you I have learned that height doesn't measure heart. I used to think it did but you changed my perspective and now I even meditate 🙏🙏🙏 #HDMH #meditation #riseandgrindPlayer
-
Minors
-
my friends summarizing my last relationshipBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets