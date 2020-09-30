New York Mets
What If Playoffs Preview: NLDDS Game 1 Mets at Dodgers tonight at 10pm
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43s
Well, here in a universe where the Mets made the 8 seed they sure screwed over the fans. Because they suck and could only finish 8th, we have to play the Dodgers in LA, and TV has scheduled the game for 10pm Eastern. Grrrr. Since we had to use JDG...
-
Man my entire timeline is politics @NYCsporty you’re gonna have to scold everyone - we should all be talking about who should be the everyday 3B for the Mets in 2021Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Five Mets Storylines To Watch This Offseason https://t.co/vRPiOxJPUc #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The playoffs have begun, Rob Manfred hopes to get the sale to Steve Cohen approved ‘sooner than later’, and much more in today’s morning news. https://t.co/7hWpmZVrIJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Fantasy Camp 2021 was pushed from January to the first week of November next year. Had to back out since I can’t miss the Mets World Series parade.Free Agent
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Dave Magadan and Born Today Jose Lima. Rob Manfred would like Mr. Cohen to be approved quickly, AL Playoff results as NL Playoff games get under way today. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/u6qjyVteRcBlogger / Podcaster
