New York Mets

The Mets Police
If Baseball Playoffs happen in the woods and nobody watches them…..

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Baseball Mafia was totally getting their jollies this afternoon when there were 4 games on at once.  The Baseball Mafia forget that people have jobs on Wednesday afternoons. The league that won’t play at 7pm because of the West Coast somehow...

