New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 10/1/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Buzz Capra , Pete Falcone , and Jeff Reardon . Also Born Today Bob Myrick , and Chuck Hiller . Epic 1-0 13...
Tweets
-
Disaster all year.... but little written about it.And thats why Chapman should have started inning or come in for Lindor. A BABIP single beats you. Again: All on Boone. He's been a disaster tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's for one year... but watch the media scorch the Astros. Dusty Baker will use that as fuel for them. Watch the Jeter narratives. It will be hysterical. Guy prob hasn't watched a game all year until now. Barely will be able to keep him watching.As good as it was to see baseball again, the come one, come all playoffs a travesty. Astros, with its cheaters transformed into puny hitters? Still made it with sub .500 record. Marlins? Cute story but two games over .500Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Buzz Capra, Pete Falcone, and Jeff Reardon. Wild Wild Card Playoffs, Mets History and More. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 10/1/2020 https://t.co/WtsmCGDbxwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bauer is a career 3.90 ERA pitcher. he figured something out, but I’m not so sure I’d throw megabucks at him. add in the fact he toes the line of on-field confidence and being an ****, as well as his extremely alarming off-field behavior, and it’s tough to justify..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The cardboard Dodgers fans don’t know they are supposed to leave in the seventh inning?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brb, sending @pcaldera a Blink-182 playlist for his trip to San DiegoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets