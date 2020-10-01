New York Mets
How Titans coronavirus outbreak ties NFL to MLB playoffs - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
The Tennessee Titans have had 11 members of the organization, including five players, test positive for the coronavirus.
RT @byalexcoffey: Yesterday, Mark Canha made a catch at the wall that evoked comparisons to Joe Rudi's grab in G2 of the 1972 WS. So I decided to call Rudi after the game and see what he thought. “I actually think the catch that I made (in 1972) was easier," he said: https://t.co/7WHGzXhYLV https://t.co/6i2HkiSO6jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Aaron Boone is a funny guy"We’re clearly the underdog now. They’re the big bad No. 1 seed of the AL,” Aaron Boone said of the Tampa Bay Rays, smiling.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“I wouldn’t want this moving forward in our game,” Aaron Boone said of the expanded postseason format. He said 16/30 teams making the postseason waters down a full 162-game seasonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York sports:Kyrie Irving speaks on the coaching situation: "I don't really see us having a "head" coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach (some days)." KD adds: "Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach could do it one day. It's a collaborative effort."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As I’ve said on @ThatsSoMetsPod , my vision is a 10+ person analytics department that is actually listened to. I’d be trying to pluck from some of the best analytics teams in the game to do it And if he’s willing to come back to MLB, I’d consider DePodesta to head the departmentIf you'd like to read some more about it: #Mets #LGM https://t.co/a5MhQraJiSMinors
-
#OTD in 1983, Tom Terrific played his final game in the orange and blue. 🧡💙Official Team Account
