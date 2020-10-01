Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55984926_thumbnail

If Matt Harvey did this….oh wait he already did Mr. Thor

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hey, if Matt Harvey did this instead of working on getting back from surgery… All you need in life. Grill, cold tub, meat, towels. @TraegerGrills @OkeechobeeFarms pic.twitter.com/HtHFBss2N1 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 1, 2020 Don’t...

Tweets