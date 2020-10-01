Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55990569_thumbnail

From Ruth and Gehrig to Tatis and Myers: Padres tie Yankees record in Wild Card win over Cardinals - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35s

The San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-9, on Thursday in Game 2 of their National League Wild Card Series.

Tweets