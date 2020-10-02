Do Not Sell My Personal Information

What If Playoffs: JDG throws Game 2 Gem, Mets eliminate Dodgers!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Wow.  What an amazing game by Jason deGrom! Pete gave him the one run in the second inning and it was all The One True Ace needed.  Luis was smart not to goof around with the bullpen tonight. 114 pitches – a little high but hey its October –...

