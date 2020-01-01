Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Alvarez Signs to Play In Australian Winter League

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 4h

The Sydney Blue Sox announced that Mets top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez has signed to play with them this winter in Australia.Blue Sox manager Shane Barclay is excited about having the

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 36m
    Glad to hear that people are being taken care of but I wouldn’t be Confident of those being made “whole”... those promises are never kept.
    Jeff Passan
    Additionally, the Royals will not have any layoffs or furloughs. Nearly 150 employees will not take pay cuts. Higher-level employees will take tiered cuts, but the organization plans to make them whole when greater revenues start coming in next year. https://t.co/yZCcMT6ecr
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 41m
    New Post: NL Wild Card Thread: Two Games on Tap https://t.co/tOItSU4vhP #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 59m
    RT @timbhealey: The Mets already are feeling the impact of incoming owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets. A source confirms that the Mets' pandemic-related paycuts — 5-30% depending on an individual's salary — end Nov. 1, as Sportico said. Full-time employees will earn their full salaries again.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 59m
    RT @MLBStats: Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig. Only 2 times in postseason history has a team had 2 players with a multi-HR game in the same game: The 1932 World Series and tonight. (Credit: @SlangsOnSports) https://t.co/tTIOi0dUPM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tony Stabile @tonystabile 1h
    This is excellent. Love to see it. #LGM
    Tim Healey
    The Mets already are feeling the impact of incoming owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets. A source confirms that the Mets' pandemic-related paycuts — 5-30% depending on an individual's salary — end Nov. 1, as Sportico said. Full-time employees will earn their full salaries again.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1h
    The #Mets could actually be leading the pack in regards to staffing, adding payroll, etc. A new day really is upon us.
    Tim Healey
    Steve Cohen's Mets could give themselves a major advantage purely by not pinching pennies this offseason. Teams across baseball are cutting staffing/funding (not to mention major-league payroll) due to the pandemic. Perhaps, under new ownership, Mets will be impervious to that. https://t.co/VCWAL6Gv5Y
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets