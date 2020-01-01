New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Piazza's Final Game as a Met
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
10/2/05: Fans pay tribute to star catcher Mike Piazza as manager Willie Randolph removes him from his final game as a New York Met. Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Tweets
-
Glad to hear that people are being taken care of but I wouldn’t be Confident of those being made “whole”... those promises are never kept.Additionally, the Royals will not have any layoffs or furloughs. Nearly 150 employees will not take pay cuts. Higher-level employees will take tiered cuts, but the organization plans to make them whole when greater revenues start coming in next year. https://t.co/yZCcMT6ecrBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: NL Wild Card Thread: Two Games on Tap https://t.co/tOItSU4vhP #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets already are feeling the impact of incoming owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets. A source confirms that the Mets' pandemic-related paycuts — 5-30% depending on an individual's salary — end Nov. 1, as Sportico said. Full-time employees will earn their full salaries again.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBStats: Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig. Only 2 times in postseason history has a team had 2 players with a multi-HR game in the same game: The 1932 World Series and tonight. (Credit: @SlangsOnSports) https://t.co/tTIOi0dUPMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is excellent. Love to see it. #LGMThe Mets already are feeling the impact of incoming owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets. A source confirms that the Mets' pandemic-related paycuts — 5-30% depending on an individual's salary — end Nov. 1, as Sportico said. Full-time employees will earn their full salaries again.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets could actually be leading the pack in regards to staffing, adding payroll, etc. A new day really is upon us.Steve Cohen's Mets could give themselves a major advantage purely by not pinching pennies this offseason. Teams across baseball are cutting staffing/funding (not to mention major-league payroll) due to the pandemic. Perhaps, under new ownership, Mets will be impervious to that. https://t.co/VCWAL6Gv5YBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets