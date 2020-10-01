New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen buying the Mets means the end of coronavirus pay cuts for team employees - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is buying the New York Mets in a deal which values the franchise at more than $2.4 billion.
Tweets
-
And that -- is why the 2020 season is an utter joke.TV / Radio Personality
-
Marlins in the playoffs. Baseball on ABC. President in the hospital. Just a normal Friday afternoon.Everyone who was watching Cubs-Marlins on ABC -- it's on ESPN now, after the news break on the President going to Walter Reed. Change your channel accordingly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
lol. normal tweet by 2020’s standards. absolutely bizarre by literally any other measure.Everyone who was watching Cubs-Marlins on ABC -- it's on ESPN now, after the news break on the President going to Walter Reed. Change your channel accordingly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: 🎙Today on The Metrospective→ @thePeteyMac and @TimBritton discuss roster questions and decisions the #Mets face heading into next season 🔸 Seth Lugo 🔹 Edwin Díaz 🔸 Amed Rosario 🎧Listen here⬇️ Apple: https://t.co/jhbtCzQap5 Spotify: https://t.co/ekCo4JyFxY 📸:Jim McIsaac https://t.co/FD1qm0NCpHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sigg20: “Old Days”Yankees Roger Maris and Mets Tracy Stallard,who gave up HR#61,chat during 1963 Spring Training.#Yankees #Mets #RedSox #1960s #rogermaris https://t.co/9d7IUxRPTtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: Sixto Sánchez threw 7 pitches at 100.0+ mph today That's tied with Nathan Eovaldi for 4th-most by a starter in a postseason game in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) Only SP with more 100.0+ mph pitches in a postseason game: Yordano Ventura Noah Syndergaard Justin VerlanderBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets