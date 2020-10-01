Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55807361_thumbnail

Baseball America Chooses David Peterson For All-Rookie Team

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Baseball America released their 2020 All-Rookie team and the Mets' David Peterson was among the group chosen.Peterson, 25, went 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and allowed just 36 hits in 49 2

Tweets