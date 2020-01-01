New York Mets
5 key questions for Mets this offseason
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
There haven’t been many quiet offseasons for the Mets lately, and this one promises to be no different. Coming off a disappointing 60-game season in which they expected to contend but fell short, the team is about to experience its most significant...
RT @nytimes: Bob Gibson, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame right-hander, has died at 84. He was one of baseball’s most dominating pitchers. https://t.co/dy5h3jhwnYBlogger / Podcaster
RT @castrovince: 52 years ago today, Bob Gibson struck out 17 Tigers in a complete game shutout in Game 1 of the World Series. The 17 K’s remain a postseason record. #RIP https://t.co/8mgVyr4zhWBlogger / Podcaster
Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, who coached for the Mets in 1981, has passed away at the age of 84. RIP 🙏TV / Radio Network
Bob Gibson: one hell of an “attitude coach,” joining the Mets at old pal Joe Torre’s request in 1981. What we really needed was the Bob Gibson who shut down National League lineups for the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975 en route to the Hall of Fame, but they made only one of those.Blogger / Podcaster
Seaver, Brock, Gibson. Absolute baseball titans leaving us this year. RIPTV / Radio Personality
Bob Gibson, alltime great pitcher, October stalwart and universally admired competitor, RIP. 84.Beat Writer / Columnist
