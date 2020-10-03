New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen sets Mets up for J.T. Realmuto, George Springer and Trevor Bauer chase
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4m
If and when Steve Cohen gains control of the Mets, he could empower Sandy Alderson and whoever else is running baseball operations to win for free agents J.T. Realmuto, George Springer and Trevor
Tweets
-
RT @baseball_ref: On this day in 1974, Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in MLB history, taking over as skipper of the #IndiansBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @bmadden1954: Steve Cohen should be careful with building Mets front office - New York Daily News https://t.co/jMhf3U1MtNNewspaper / Magazine
-
Bob Gibson is one of those pitchers / players I really wish I had gotten to see. The intimidation, the incredible ability. Gibson, Drysdale, Koufax -- they must've been something to behold. Rest in Peace, Mr. Gibson.TV / Radio Personality
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Bob Gibson was as ferocious a competitor as any we’ve seen in any sport. Relentless. Tough. Deeply respected.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: ICYMI, busy week on @FinalScorePod! EPISODE #55: MLB Season Recap/Playoff Predictions w/ @angelsteve89 EPISODE #56: NBA Finals Prediction & NFL Week 3 Recap EPISODE #57: FINAL INTERVIEW w/ @shwinnypooh of @TheStrickland/@PodStrickland ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/G7oNYtNYXNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets